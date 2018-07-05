Road or Lane Status **UPDATE** LA 8 in Grant Parish

**UPDATE**

The detour route has been updated for East and Westbound traffic:

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to US 165 North to Tullos, to US 84 East to LA 3104 East (Midway) to LA 8.



Westbound traffic will be detoured to LA 3104 West (Midway) to US 84 West to Tullos, to US 165 South to LA 8.

Grant Parish, LA 8

Milepost 100.76, Bridge # 0400303021

Control Section 040-03



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 0400303021 will be closed to ALL TRAFFIC for emergency repairs beginning Monday, July 9, 2018 at approximately 8:00 AM and will remain closed until repairs can be completed. This structure is on LA 8 over Big Creek and is located 3.02 miles east of US 165/ LA 8 intersection in the Fishville community.

Permit/Detour Section

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to US 165 North to Tullos, to US 84 East to Jena to LA 8.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to US 84 West to Tullos, US 165 South to LA 8.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.



