Road Closures for Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that Friday, May 12, 2023, Front Street from Church Street to St. Denis Street will close at 4 pm to vehicular traffic and remain closed until the conclusion of events at 11 pm Friday evening.

On Saturday, May 13th, 2023, Front Street from Church Street to Lafayette Street will close at 6 am to vehicular traffic and remain closed until the conclusion of the events at 11 pm Saturday evening. The Rue Beauport Riverbank will also be closed to all drive-through traffic for both days of the festival.

These street closures are due to the 26th Annual Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival that will take place in the downtown area May 12-13, 2023. For more information on the 26th Annual Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival please visit www.natchjazzfest.com.