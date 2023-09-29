Road Closures for Natchitoches Car Show

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Friday, September 29, beginning at 6:00 am the following streets will be closed:

· Front Street from Touline Street to Church Street.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 beginning at 6:00 am the following streets will be closed:

· Front Street from Touline Street to Pavie Street

· Touline Street from Front Street to Second Street

· Second Street from Church Street to the Events Center

These street closures are due to the 17th Annual Natchitoches Car Show that will take place in the downtown area September 29-30, 2023. Streets will remain closed on Saturday for the duration of the 17th Annual Natchitoches Car Show and will reopen once the festivities conclude. The Rue Beauport Riverbank will also be closed to all drive through traffic for both days of the Car Show. For more information on the 17th Annual Natchitoches Car Show, please visit www.natchitochescarshow.com .