Road Closure: LSUA Cutoff Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that LA 3170, Rapides Parish, will have a road closure at the KCS Railroad track. The work is being done at Milepost 5.50 and is on Control Section 840-35. The road closure will be Wednesday, April 12, 2017 closing at 8:30 AM with a reopen on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 5:00 PM. The road closure is for KCS Railroad to rework the crossing and adjust the approaches.

Permit/Detour section

Detour Route: Westbound – LA 3170 to LA 1 to LA 457 to LA 3170

Eastbound – LA 3170 to LA 457 to LA 1 to LA 3170

Safety reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.

