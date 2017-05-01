Road Closure: LA 114, Mansura to Hessmer

​The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public effective immediately that LA 114, from Mansura (LA 107) to Hessmer (LA 115), is closed to due to flooding/high water.



Permit/Detour Section

No detours are available at this time.

Travelers can find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at

www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Additionally, you can follow the Traffic Management Center on Twitter: (@Shreveport_Traf), (@Alex_Traffic), (@Monroe_Traffic). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @

www.dotd.la.gov.

During unfavorable weather conditions, motorists should drive using the following safety tips:

• Drive slowly and carefully.

• Avoid driving into standing or running water.

• Avoid driving while distracted.

• Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Avoid using highway overpasses as tornado shelters