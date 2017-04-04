Road Closure: LA 112 & LA 463

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that LA 112 from Jct of LA 121 south for one mile towards Union Hill and LA 463 from Jct of LA 121 to Vernon Parish Line is closed due to high water.

No detour has been given at this time.

