Road Closure: LA 111 in Vernon Parish (Reopened)

UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that LA 111 from Bonner Rd to Jarrell Loop, is

NOW OPEN TO ALL TRAFFIC.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public effective immediately La 111, from Bonner Rd to Jarrell Loop, will be closed to thru traffic due to shoulder failure.



Permit/Detour section

The detour for traffic traveling south is LA 8 to US 171 to US 190 to LA 111.

The detour for traffic traveling north is US 190 to US 171 to LA 8 to LA 111.

Additional Information

Travelers can find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Additionally, you can follow the Traffic Management Center on Twitter: (@Shreveport_Traf), (@Alex_Traffic), (@Monroe_Traffic). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov.

During unfavorable weather conditions, motorists should drive using the following safety tips:

• Drive slowly and carefully.

• Avoid driving into standing or running water.

• Avoid driving while distracted.

• Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

• Always allow for extra driving time.

• Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

• Avoid using highway overpasses as tornado shelters