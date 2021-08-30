Monday, August 30, 2021
Road Closure in Alexandria

There will be a road closure beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at 215 Ansley Blvd. (Both lanes will be closed.)

 The Alexandria Utility System Wastewater Department will be installing a new tap.

 Drivers please use caution, carefully follow any marked detours and allow extra time for your commute.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/215+Ansley+Blvd,+Alexandria,+LA+71303/@31.2929421,-92.4999143,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x863ab4f853debb23:0x385152987716bf0b!8m2!3d31.2929421!4d-92.4977256

 

