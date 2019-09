The Alexandria Riverfront Center is now officially the Randolph Riverfront Center in honor of former Mayor Ned Randolph.

Randolph served as Mayor of Alexandria from 1986 to 2006 and during his time as Mayor the Riverfront Center was brought to life. Edward G. “Ned” Randolph passed away in October of 2016 from complications with Alzheimer’s Disease.

