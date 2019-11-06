Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Latest:
Community News 

River Oaks Square Arts Center Porch Sale

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

PORCH SALE – December 7th – 9 AM – 3 PM

CALLING ALL VISUAL ARTISTS AND FINE CRAFTSMEN

 The Annual Porch Sale is located in the historic Bolton Home which also houses the Center’s Gallery Gift Shop. The Annual Porch Sale is held on a major shopping weekend so guests have the opportunity to purchase unique, original works of art just in time for the gift giving season.  Works may range from pottery, paintings, sculpture, fiber arts, mobiles, jewelry, photographs, mixed media etc.  Every year the Sale expands to feature new artists from across the state.  River Oaks is also home to a sales gallery which features exclusive works by the Louisiana Crafts Guild. Numerous artists are on-site during the event with sales tables and demonstration features.

Want to be a Vendor/demo artist at this years porch sale?
Call the art center (318.473.2670)

