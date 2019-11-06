River Oaks Square Arts Center Porch Sale

PORCH SALE – December 7th – 9 AM – 3 PM

CALLING ALL VISUAL ARTISTS AND FINE CRAFTSMEN The Annual Porch Sale is located in the historic Bolton Home which also houses the Center’s Gallery Gift Shop. The Annual Porch Sale is held on a major shopping weekend so guests have the opportunity to purchase unique, original works of art just in time for the gift giving season. Works may range from pottery, paintings, sculpture, fiber arts, mobiles, jewelry, photographs, mixed media etc. Every year the Sale expands to feature new artists from across the state. River Oaks is also home to a sales gallery which features exclusive works by the Louisiana Crafts Guild. Numerous artists are on-site during the event with sales tables and demonstration features. The Annual Porch Sale Shopping Event on Saturday, December 1st from 9am – 3pm in the Bolton Home & Studio Annex Building featuring Original works of art just in time for the gift giving season! Want to be a Vendor/demo artist at this years porch sale?

Call the art center (318.473.2670)