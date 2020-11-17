Rhodes Properties and Development Fall World Series set for Thursday

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball team wraps up its fall practices Thursday with the Rhodes Properties and Development World Series.

First pitch will take place at 4 p.m. at Brown-Stroud Field as the Demons will split into teams that will be announced during Wednesday night’s draft. The game will last seven innings.

The game is open to the public, although fans will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing measures when in the Brown-Stroud Field stands.

This marks the fifth straight year Rhodes Properties and Development has been the sponsor of NSU’s annual fall World Series competition.