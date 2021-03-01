Rey’s 10 saves not enough as LSUA falls in conference opener

SHREVEPORT—Erica Rey recorded 10 saves, but the LSUA women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to LSU-Shreveport on Saturday afternoon at The Swamp.

Rey’s 10 saves are tied for fifth all-time in program history. She registered eight of those saves in the first half.

LSUS did not waste any time putting a dent in the scoreboard, scoring just 12 seconds into action on a rebound by Chelsea Brown, who put back the rebound of her own shot to put the Pilots in front real early.

Brown beat the LSUA defense for the ball near the box and took a shot, which was immediately stopped by Rey in the box, but the rebound went back to her and she made a slight move to elude Rey and shot it into the open net.

LSUA (0-3 overall, 0-1 RRAC) was under pressure the entire first half by the LSUS offense. The Pilots attempted 10 shots in the first 25 minutes of the game, with seven being on goal.

After several chances to add to the lead, LSUS cashed in another chance midway through the first half. In the 25th minute, Alexis Hobbs scored on a corner kick to make it a two-goal advantage for the Pilots.

On the corner kick, Hobbs booted it into the box and an LSUS player tried booting it into the net, but whiffed and the ball took a weird hop and found its way into the back of the net.

In the first half, the Pilots attempted 13 shots.

That is all the offense LSUS goalkeeper Karolyn Hasler needed, as she stopped all four shots she faced.

LSUS (6-4-1) stopped its string of alternating wins and losses with its second consecutive win. The shutout by the Pilots is their fifth shutout in their last nine games.

In the second half, the Pilots went into ball control mode to try to protect the two-goal lead.

LSUA tried to fight its way back into the game with six shots attempted in the second half with two being on frame, but could not sneak one past Hasler. After allowing 13 shots in the first half, the Generals defense allowed just three in the second 45 minutes.

Jordan Thibodeaux led all played with seven shots, including two on goal. Sophie Borhi was the other LSUA player to attempt more than one shot, attempting two shots with one on frame.

Hobbs led the Pilots with four shots, all of which were on goal. Livia Battig had three shots, with one goal as well.

LSUA returns to Alexandria on March 4 for a weekend at home with Texas A&M-Texarkana on March 4 and Paul Quinn on March 6. Five of the last six contests for the Generals are at home.

