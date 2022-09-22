Revamped LouisianaEntertainment.gov spotlights state incentives, business resources

BATON ROUGE, La. – The State of Louisiana is unveiling a revamped and redesigned website dedicated to entertainment industry professionals doing business in our state. The updated site, still found at LouisianaEntertainment.gov, engages visitors with a vibrant showcase of the state’s booming entertainment sector and the industry-leading state incentives program that supports it.

Visitors to the site can choose from four entertainment sector options – Film, Music, Interactive or Live Performance – to access content optimized for the incentives, locations, crew and talent, business resources and projects specific to that sector.

“The entertainment industry has long been a good fit for Louisiana,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “Last year alone, participants in our entertainment programs delivered $170 million in Louisiana resident payroll and generated $366 million in total in-state expenditures for their productions. With these improvements to our Louisiana Entertainment website, we hope to provide a user experience that embodies the diversity and dynamism of Louisiana’s entertainment industry itself.”

The website’s new approach simplifies the process of researching the state’s industry-specific incentive programs – and the process of applying. All are broken down into the detail that visitors need to make informed decisions.

Interactive maps provide popout information about local film offices, stages, recording studios and more. A travel distance calculator allows producers to estimate the driving time between Louisiana’s cities.

A searchable database of locations, accommodations, talent, crew and more than 50 other essential production resources covers every corner of the state.

“As the entertainment division of LED, Louisiana Entertainment is committed to helping Louisiana’s entertainment industry grow and thrive,” said Chris Stelly, executive director of Louisiana Entertainment. “We hope our new website contributes to that effort. These enhancements should make it easier for professionals throughout the entertainment industry to learn about the state’s incentive programs – and to apply for them.”

About Louisiana Entertainment

Louisiana is one of the top destinations in the world for motion picture production; digital interactive and software development projects; live performance; and sound recording. With state-of-the-art facilities, a wealth of talent, production-friendly communities and a competitive incentive program, Louisiana is the perfect location for the entertainment industries. For more information on Louisiana film, digital interactive, live performance and sound recording programs, visit Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development, at LouisianaEntertainment.gov.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant economy. It is the only state agency in the U.S. accredited by the International Economic Development Council, boasting award-winning programs like LED FastStart, rated the No. 1 customized workforce training program in the U.S. 13 years in a row. In 2021, LED attracted 64 new economic development projects representing over 18,100 new direct and indirect jobs, 9,700 retained jobs and more than $20.5 billion in new capital investment. Explore how LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes at OpportunityLouisiana.com.