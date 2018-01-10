Returning Citizens Get a Second Chance with Re-Entry Solutions

Re-entry Solutions held their Ground Breaking Ceremony for “A New Beginning Transitional Complex” Today, Wednesday January 10, 2018. This new transitional Complex, at 1815 N. Bolton Ave., will aid returning citizens from incarceration to live a better lifestyle, gain job requirements and readiness, and get a second chance to succeed and break the cycle to incarceration.

“We’re Breaking the Cycle of Return to Incarceration”

At RE-ENTRY SOLUTIONS, a Nonprofit Organization in Alexandria, La, we are dedicated to providing our members with essential services. We have made it our mission to coordinate with existing resources and develop needed resources to “Break the Cycle of Return to Incarceration” within CENLA.

For the past 7 years our organization primarily focused on employment of returning citizens. We have provided services to over 500 returning citizens. We were able to successfully establish a pipeline to employment with many community partners. We successfully conducted mini boot camps teaching job readiness and interviewing skills. We provided internship for 9 interns from local universities. We were able to assist 49 persons in obtaining TWIC card for offshore hire. We routinely required Work Keys testing for hire and experienced overwhelming success resulting in state and federal programs implementation of our successful model.

