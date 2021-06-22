Retired Sheriff L. R. “Pop” Hataway passed away this morning

Sheriff Hataway was the longest serving Sheriff in the history of Grant Parish, having served 8 terms as Sheriff. Additionally, he was a Deputy Sheriff for 9 years and an investigator for the Grant Parish District Attorney for 4 years, before being elected.

Sheriff Hataway was a legend throughout Louisiana because of his many accomplishments as Sheriff. He was chosen to be in the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame after his retirement. In 2008, he was appointed vice-chairman of the Louisiana Board of Pardons by Governor Bobby Jindal.

The flags at the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will be flown at half-staff, in his memory.

Please keep the Hataway family in your prayers.