Friday, May 3, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Restoration efforts continue on historic dairy barn in Pineville

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Phase 1 of restoration on the historic dairy barn in Pineville has been completed. The first phase consisted of replacing the north wall, which looks over Buhlow Lake.

Phase 2 will focus on the barn’s roof, but there’s not an exact date set for construction to begin.

The barn was built on the grounds of central state hospital in 1923. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. And chosen by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation in 2009 as one of the most endangered historic sites in the state.

You can watch the full update on the barn’s restoration by clicking on the video below.

