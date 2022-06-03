Residents React to Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in NBA Finals

Golden State is preparing to take on the Boston Celtics for the first time in 58 years.

The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to claim their fourth championship.

A series victory will give Stephen Curry four NBA championships to go with his two NBA MVP awards.

But don’t count out the Boston Celtics yet.

Boston had the best 3-point defense this season and it has gotten better in the playoffs.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown is ready to experience his first time in the finals.

Jayson Tatum recently won the Inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award.

Residents tell us who their favorite team is to win the finals.

Don’t forget to watch the NBA Finals on KLAX at 8 pm tonight.