Residents Decorate Soldiers’ Graves with Flags for Memorial Day

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and started years following the Civil War.

It became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Today Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries.

People from all over Central Louisiana came out here today to honor these soldiers, these fallen soldiers who fought for their country and died for their country.

The first Memorial Day started when residents decorated the graves of soldiers with flowers and flags.

Americans at the Alexandria National Cemetery continue the tradition by decorating 8,000 graves with flags.

Ex-Buffalo Solider Linda Rhodes brings black history to Central Louisiana.

Her focus is on African American soldiers who served in all branches of service.

She placed the flags on the graves to give honor and value to every fallen soldier.

Veterans came to give their respects to their fallen friends.

Families gathered to place flags on these graves to remember their loved ones.

Boy Scouts and children came to witness the sacrifice they made.

Community organizations remembered these soldiers by taking the time to support the families.

Old and young generations learned to appreciate the freedoms they have today.

They will always remember freedom comes at a price.

By remembering the soldiers who died for our country, they will always be alive in our hearts.