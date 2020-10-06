Residents along the LA and MS Gulf coasts should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place

– A Hurricane Warning continues for Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico, and Cozumel. – The government of the Cayman Islands have discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Cayman Islands. A Tropical Storm Warning continues for the Cuba province of Pinar del Rio, Isle of Youth, Punta Herrero to Tulum, and Dzilam to Progresso. – A Tropical Storm Watch continues for the Cuba province of La Haban.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

An extremely dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of the Yucatan peninsula within the hurricane warning area, near and to right of where the center makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located over the northwest Caribbean Sea about 260 miles (420 km) east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next couple of days. A slower northwestward to north-northwest motion is forecast to begin by late Wednesday or Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to continue to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands through early this afternoon, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula late tonight or early Wednesday. Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts – a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km). Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours, and Delta is forecast to be an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane when it reaches the Yucatan peninsula Wednesday. Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning on Friday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and monitor updates to the forecast.

Delta is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches, across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall may result in areas of significant flash flooding. Over the next few days, Delta is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts, across portions of the Cayman Islands and western Cuba. This rainfall may result in areas of flash flooding and mudslides.