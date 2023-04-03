Residential fire in Pineville claims the life of 63 year old woman

The Pineville Police Department arrested Elizabeth Butler and Dorian Lewis following a residential fire that claimed the life of a 63 year old, female, Chong Daenen.

On March 26, 2023, at 2:30AM, the Pineville Fire Department and Pineville Police Department responded to 719 Sanders Street, for a fully involved residential fire. After the fire was extinguished the victim was discovered to be deceased inside of her residence. Through further investigation by the Pineville Fire Department Arson Investigator and the Pineville Criminal Investigation Bureau, it was determined that Ms. Butler and Mr. Lewis were present inside the residence when the fire was started and that an accelerant was used.

Elizabeth Butler, 28 year old, white female of Pineville and Dorian Lewis, 39 year old, black male of Pineville were arrested for Negligent homicide, Simple arson of an inhabited dwelling and 3 counts of Injury by arson and are being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $260,000.00 bond.