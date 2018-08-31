Press Release – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying an unidentified suspect, involved in an identity theft investigation being conducted, which originated on July 14th, 2018 at the Dollar General Store, in Cottonport, Louisiana.

The unidentified black male subject entered the Dollar General Store, located on Choupique Lane, in Cottonport, at approximately 11:10 A.M. After walking into the store the suspect walked directly into the store’s business office, where he began rummaging through employees purses and other personal belongings. The suspect successfully left the store with employees personal credit cards items.

After leaving the store the suspect traveled to Mansura, Louisiana, where he arrived at the Chicken Palace Grocery/ Convince Store. Video footage from the store showed the suspect arriving in an older model White (possibly late 80’s early 90’s), Chevrolet, Long Wheel Base Pickup truck, with what appeared to be black hub caps or rims and a black tool box in the bed of the truck. The suspect used the stolen card to pump gas into the truck, then entered the store and attempted to utilized the stolen card to extract money from the ATM located inside. After being unsuccessful at extracting money from the ATM the suspect returned to his vehicle and departed the store.

At 11:51 A.M. the suspect is observed entered the Burger King, located on Tunica Drive, where he places an order, to go, then pays for the order with one of the stolen credit cards. Shortly thereafter the suspects is provided his order and departs Burger King.

Any information pertaining to the identity or whereabouts of this subject please contact the criminal investigations unit at (318)253-4000, or Detective Joshua Johns, at (318)500-0011.

In Dollar Store Office Committing the Theft