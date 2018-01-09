Requesting Public’s Assistance in Locating Runaway Juvenile

Press Release – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

On 1/7/2018 at approximately 1:30 PM, Deputies responded to a residence in Boyce, LA in reference to a runaway juvenile complaint. Deputies attempted to locate the juvenile identified as Katarina Powell but were unable to do so.

Katrina is a white female 15 years of age, 5’ 5” tall, blonde hair, hazel eyes and weighs 105 pounds.

Katarina may be in the Boyce or Alexandria area.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Katarina Powell, they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318 473-6700 or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Juvenile Detectives at 318 473-6727.