Reports of shots fired, school locked down

Alexandria, LA (04/19/2023)

At approximately 10:40 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Maryland Avenue in reference to gunshots being heard in the neighborhood. Nearby Schools were locked down and checked out by APD Officers, but were declared clear with no present threat. APD Officers and Detectives stayed in the area investigating the matter, but no suspects were located.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.