Reports of Possible Voting Irregularities in Winn Parish Sheriff’s Race

WINNFIELD, La -Winn Parish is one of only two parishes in the state that will see a runoff for the office of Sheriff. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey introduces us to the two candidates there and why each says they deserve the Sheriff’s job.

Josh McAllister and his wife run a successful logging company in Winn Parish. For the last eight years he has served on the police jury as vice president then president and now he says he’s ready to become sheriff.

“We’re invested here and I have an 11-year-old son in the school system here and we love Winn Parish.”

He has lots of new ideas for how to improve the department and utilize their 57-million-dollar budget. He wants to enhance the office of emergency preparedness and find ways to attract new business to keep and attract new residents.

“In Winn Parish we lose $40 million a year that’s made in Winn Parish that leaves Winn Parish we are losing a 15th of our population every 10 years. All of that starts with the sheriff’s office.”

He says more than 80 percent of crimes in the parish are drug related.

“We need rehabilitation programs, workforce development programs we need to utilize this jail that we have in Winn Parish.”

Sheriff Cranford Jordan, who says he’s running for one final term, took over operation of that jail in 2015, which was previously state-run. He built a new one with a no-interest 7-million-dollar loan that they paid off in two years. It employs 300 people and says every job in the parish is important. When he became sheriff 12 years ago the office was bankrupt, now they have money to spend on things like resource officers for schools.

“Starting the school year this year, we have a deputy in every Winn Parish School to protect our kids so I’m continually looking at ways to improve our office and what we can do to serve the people more.”

Jordan says he recognizes the drug problem, in the rural 950-square-mile parish with a population of just over 14,000, and he’s doing all he can to address it.

“It’s a cancer in our society the use of drugs. There’s more dangerous drugs out there and we try to deal with it as much as we can. We don’t have the problems that the large cities have, but as a rural area we do have drug problems, and drug problems relate to property crimes and personal crimes.”

Overshadowing the campaign is this report in The Winn Parish Enterprise. In it the paper claims state investigators are looking into suspected voting irregularities on the part of McAllister supporters.

The report describes a home giveaway with ties to McAlister.

While there are charges and counter-charges about the timing of the article and where it came from, there’s no reported evidence McAlister was personally involved.

Both men say they place a high value on integrity, and say they are ready for the job.

Jordan said, “In the Bible Mathew 5:9 says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God.’ I think it’s a calling to be in law enforcement.”

McAllister said, “My chief deputy has almost 40 years of law enforcement experience and we will operate as a team. “

Early voting runs through November 11th with the exclusion of the 10th. The general election is on November 18th.

ABC 31 News contacted the Secretary of State’s office about the article in question, but they said it is their policy not to comment on ongoing investigations.

-30-