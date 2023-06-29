Report of disturbance leads to criminal sexual conduct arrest

On June 26th, 2023 at approximately 3 PM, Deputies responded to what was initially reported as a disturbance involving a subject with a firearm at an address on Alvin Drive in Pineville, LA. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the victim who stated the suspect, identified as Nathaniel Keeth Brady, was still in the residence, possibly armed with children present. After a few minutes Deputies were able to make contact with Brady where he was detained without incident pending further investigation. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators also responded to the residence to conduct their investigation.

Through the course of their investigation, Detectives were able to recover items of evidentiary value which provided sufficient probable cause to arrest Brady on charges related to the disturbance as well as some related to criminal sexual conduct.

Brady was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment offender armed with a dangerous weapon, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and contributing to delinquency of a juvenile. Brady remains in jail at this time, being held on a $400,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

Arrestee: Nathaniel Keeth Brady, 37

Pineville, LA

Charge: Aggravated Assault with a firearm

False imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Aggravated crimes against nature

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Molestation of a juvenile

Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile