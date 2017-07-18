Press Release – NPD arrests repeat offender for Burglary

On July 14, 2017 around 4:00 a.m. Officers with The Natchitoches Police Department were in the 800 block of Second Street and noticed a vehicle in a parking lot with a broken window. A search of the immediate area was conducted and contact was made with a black male identified as Rufus Demery. Demery had several items on his person that were identified by the victim as stolen. The victim, a Florida resident, advised his vehicle was parked in the parking lot on Second Street while he was staying at the Chateau St. Denis.

Rufus Demery, 38 of Natchitoches, was booked into The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with simple burglary of a motor vehicle his bond is set at $ 5, 000 and a parole hold was placed by Louisiana Probation and Parole.

This makes the fifth time Demery has been arrested for burglary related charges in five years.

This case was solved thanks to the diligent patrol efforts of NPD Officers, however The Natchitoches Police Department recommends that the public secure items in their vehicles from view and be certain that all doors and windows are locked.