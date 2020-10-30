Remember to check your absentee ballot status

BATON ROUGE, La. — Amid reports of a Louisiana voter’s absentee ballot being stolen from a United States Postal Service collection box in Texas, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters who have requested or returned an absentee ballot to check the status of their ballot. Absentee ballot statuses can be checked by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, filling in the appropriate voter information and clicking “Check Absentee Ballot Status.” Should a voter’s absentee ballot not be received by the deadline, the voter can still vote in-person on Election Day.

“The incident is currently under investigation by my office’s Elections Compliance Unit,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “Texas election officials have made contact with the East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters, and we are working with the ROV to contact the voter and offer a voting solution.”

A media report from KPRC 2 in Houston details the ballot theft.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 by 4:30 pm, and the deadline to return a completed ballot is Monday, November 2 by 4:30 pm. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter, or by a voter’s immediate family member.