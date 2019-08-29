Remains identified as missing Avoyelles Parish woman

Remains found in Avoyelles Parish last month have been positively identified as the remains of Kasey Bigum.

Bigum had been missing since May 30th.

And shortly after those remains were found the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 year old Tristin James, Bigum’s son, and 18 year old Hannah Desselle in connection to her disappearance and death.

The remains were sent to the LSU FACES Lab where they were identified as the remains of Kasey Bigum.

Both Tristin James and Hannah Desselle currently remain in the custody of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.