Thursday, August 29, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Remains identified as missing Avoyelles Parish woman

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Remains found in Avoyelles Parish last month have been positively identified as the remains of Kasey Bigum.

Bigum had been missing since May 30th.

And shortly after those remains were found the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 year old Tristin James, Bigum’s son, and 18 year old Hannah Desselle in connection to her disappearance and death.

The remains were sent to the LSU FACES Lab where they were identified as the remains of Kasey Bigum.

Both Tristin James and Hannah Desselle currently remain in the custody of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

You May Also Like

8th candidate qualifies for Rapides Parish Sheriff race

Jojuana Phillips 0

US Census Data Shows LA Incomes Rising Slowly

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on US Census Data Shows LA Incomes Rising Slowly

Munson Group Mourns the Loss of CEO Bob Munson

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Munson Group Mourns the Loss of CEO Bob Munson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV