Regional OMV locations re-open, Alexandria included
Eight Regional Office of Motor Vehicle locations re-opened today after a week long closure following an attempted ransomware attack last week.
Although these locations are able to again provide services, the public is asked to only come to these locations for vital time sensitive services.
The Alexandria office will only process driver’s license renewals, identification cards, handicap tags and vehicle registrations at this time.
