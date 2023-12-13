Region 6 Office of Public Health gets new medical director

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Region 6 Office of Public Health has a new director and she is getting in the swing of things. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on the work of the Health Unit and how it works to improve the lives of those they serve.

Christina Lord is the new medical director for the Region 6 Office of Public Health and she brings more than 20 years’ experience as an OBGYN to her new role.

“As I’ve transitioned over to public health as an OBGYN of course I’m quite comfortable taking care of people who are needing and seeking care for the identification and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases but I’m also an advocate for the healthcare of women as well so I think that my prior life as a private OBGYN dovetails nicely into this office where service is paramount.”

She says that serving a large geographical area has its challenges. One of the issues that Lord wants to address is transportation for patients to and from the 9 health units across Region 6.

“Obviously that becomes a problem for patients who are trying to access good quality healthcare and that’s why our health units are so important because we do have a health unit in every single parish here in Region 6.”

The new public health director says, while COVID doesn’t present quite the threat it once did, an uptick in Respiratory viruses this year, concerns her.

“Having those three viruses circulating in our community really can make some folks pretty sick. And there are some people who tend to be a little more vulnerable to RSV. Those tend to be people over the age of 60 or children less than age one.”

Lord points out the Office of Public Heath helps people whether or not they have insurance, with immunizations, a nutrition program for women, infants and children, and testing for many public health problems.

She believes getting the word out on better tips for better health will help all of central Louisiana.

