Red River games of the Louisiana special olympics back for a fourth year

Many athletes took to the track to compete in various track and field games.No matter the age or disability every participate was allowed a chance to win a gold medal and move on to the state competition in hammond .The athletes had the opportunity to challenge themselves in fair and even competition.Coordinator Mallory McConathy calls it a day brighter to see the smiles on the athletes faces .Win or lose, the goal is to help develop their own character and make to new friends.”This school has given so much to me so this is nothing to give back to these students and be role models and I have had lots of role models in my life so. They just want a chance to do their thing and this is it . This means more than the world “.Special olympics supports over 5 million athletes, 1 million coaches and volunteers, more than 100,000 competitions each year, and 32 olympic-type sports through programs in more than 170 countries.For more information visit laso.Org