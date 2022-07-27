Red River Ballet Surprises Rotary Club Members with Flash Mob

The Rotary Club of Alexandria invited Jim Heid from Urban Green to learn how to develop and grow a small town.

But some unexpected visitors brought a little excitement to their meeting.

Red River Ballet Dancer Timber Nichols was excited to participate in her first flash mob.

Rotary Club members had no idea the Red River Ballet was coming to perform.

Timber is passionate about teaching and performing dance.

She taught me a few dance moves.

Rotary Club member Jennifer Nichols felt the dancers brought joy to the Rotary Club meeting.

Red River Dance Artistic Director Jamie Brock hopes these flash mobs spark inspiration for more kids to get involved.

The Rotary Club has been big supporters of the Red River Dance Theater and Red River Ballet.

Jennifer Nichols says incorporating dance flash mobs is a chance to bring joy to people in unexpected ways.

The Red River Dance Theater has Nutcracker auditions for all ages this Saturday, July 30th starting at 9 am. Visit redriverdance.org for more information.