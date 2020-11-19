Red Kettle Season at The Salvation Army Looks Different Amid COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (November 9, 2020) – The need has always been there. This year, it happens to be greater. Due to the novel coronavirus, shoppers may not see the iconic red kettle and bell ringer at store entrances. Traditionally, bell ringers would start ringing at the physical kettles starting after Thanksgiving. Due to these circumstances, which are beyond our control, our annual Red Kettle Campaign will be predominantly digital this year and we’re starting earlier than usual. Traditional kettles may still be found at some stores, but the numbers have significantly decreased. Donations can now be given at the register during checkout at local retailers, and online donations can be given at AlexandriaKettle.org.

In addition to the traditional red kettles and the familiar ringing bell, The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make digital donations. Shoppers will be directed to a donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has been in existence for over 100 years, and our neighbors in need depend on it all year long. Donating to kettles is going to look different this year, but we still need the public’s support—now more than ever. Your donation provides more than just help for the holidays. These generous gifts provide toys for kids, shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, services for the young and old, and countless other social service programs throughout the year.

Last year, we raised $100,000 during the kettle campaign. Those donations have enabled us to provide help and hope to the 3,142 people who came to us in need throughout the year with 21,302 meals, 11,409 nights of shelter, and so much more. This year’s kettle goal is $150,000. It is a genuine possibility that we won’t be able to provide the help that our community depends on us for if we fall short on our goal. When you give, no matter how much, you join the #FightForGood and help create an opportunity for the people here in our area who are experiencing poverty by donating to The Salvation Army. Visit AlexandriaKettle.org to donate to our Red Kettle Campaign.

“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. Funds received this season make or break our ability to fund our programs. We are excited to kick off the Christmas season and look forward to your support in helping us reach our goal of $150,000 to make this year a success for our neighbors in need,” stated Major Tim Williford, The Salvation Army of Alexandria Corps Officer. To support The Salvation Army, visit AlexandriaKettle.org. For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at (318) 442-0445.