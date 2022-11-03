Red Cross reminds us to “Turn and Test” this weekend

As we “turn” back our clocks this weekend, take a moment to “test” your smoke alarms to protect your families from home fires – the most common disaster according to The Red Cross.

HOW TO ‘TURN AND TEST’

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. This weekend, test your smoke alarms, replace the batteries if needed and follow these steps to help protect your family:

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.

of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.