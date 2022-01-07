Red Cross Issues Safety Tips For Carnival Season
[NEW ORLEANS, JANUARY 6, 2022] — The American Red Cross today issued parade safety tips as a reminder to celebrate responsibly as Carnival returns to much of the state for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most 2021 Mardi Gras activities.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS:
- The safest way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted.
- Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask when in public indoor settings or in large crowds.
- Ensure your mask covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly to your face.
- Stay 6 feet apart from people outside of your household when possible.
BEFORE THE PARADES:
- Put your name, address and phone number on a piece of paper and place in your kid’s sock.
- Ensure your children have used the bathroom before leaving.
- Teach your children how to identify police if they are lost.
- Plan a safe meet-up spot with friends in family in case you lose connectivity.
- Carry any pertinent medical information regarding your health that could help paramedics analyze the situation if you get sick.
DURING THE PARADES:
- Travel in groups, and don’t wander down dark alleys or lightly trafficked streets.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- If in sunlight, apply sunscreen regularly.
- Do not jump over police barricades. Ask permission to cross the street.
- Do not bring a purse. Keep personal items in your front pockets.
- Stand a safe distance away from floats. Do not chase floats or follow marching bands.
- Do not throw beads at other people, including float riders.
- Keep track of how many drinks you consume, and do not drive if you consume alcohol.
- Do not accept drinks from strangers.
- If you are separated from your child, notify police immediately. Several “lost children” sites should be on the parade route.