Red Cross Issues Safety Tips For Carnival Season

[NEW ORLEANS, JANUARY 6, 2022] — The American Red Cross today issued parade safety tips as a reminder to celebrate responsibly as Carnival returns to much of the state for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most 2021 Mardi Gras activities.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS:

The safest way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted.

Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask when in public indoor settings or in large crowds.

Ensure your mask covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly to your face.

Stay 6 feet apart from people outside of your household when possible.

BEFORE THE PARADES:

Put your name, address and phone number on a piece of paper and place in your kid’s sock.

Ensure your children have used the bathroom before leaving.

Teach your children how to identify police if they are lost.

Plan a safe meet-up spot with friends in family in case you lose connectivity.

Carry any pertinent medical information regarding your health that could help paramedics analyze the situation if you get sick.

DURING THE PARADES: