Red Cross Issues Safety Tips For Carnival Season

[NEW ORLEANS, JANUARY 6, 2022] — The American Red Cross today issued parade safety tips as a reminder to celebrate responsibly as Carnival returns to much of the state for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most 2021 Mardi Gras activities.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS:

  • The safest way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted.
  • Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask when in public indoor settings or in large crowds.
  • Ensure your mask covers your nose and mouth and fits snugly to your face.
  • Stay 6 feet apart from people outside of your household when possible.

 BEFORE THE PARADES:

  • Put your name, address and phone number on a piece of paper and place in your kid’s sock.
  • Ensure your children have used the bathroom before leaving.
  • Teach your children how to identify police if they are lost.
  • Plan a safe meet-up spot with friends in family in case you lose connectivity.
  • Carry any pertinent medical information regarding your health that could help paramedics analyze the situation if you get sick.

 DURING THE PARADES:

  • Travel in groups, and don’t wander down dark alleys or lightly trafficked streets.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • If in sunlight, apply sunscreen regularly.
  • Do not jump over police barricades. Ask permission to cross the street.
  • Do not bring a purse. Keep personal items in your front pockets.
  • Stand a safe distance away from floats. Do not chase floats or follow marching bands.
  • Do not throw beads at other people, including float riders.
  • Keep track of how many drinks you consume, and do not drive if you consume alcohol.
  • Do not accept drinks from strangers.
  • If you are separated from your child, notify police immediately. Several “lost children” sites should be on the parade route.

