Red Cross Home Fire Campaign
Smoke alarm installation to be carried out on April 14
Press Release – Baton Rouge, LA– Friday, March 16–The American Red Cross, in
partnership with Christian Missionary Baptist Church, will be
installing smoke alarms free of charge in homes in the Bunkie, LA,
area on April 14.Residents may request up to three smoke alarms for
their home.
Since January, there have been over 30 fire-related deaths in the
state of Louisiana. The number of fire-related injuries and death have
been increasing across the state as well as across the nation.
“Fire-related injuries and deaths have been more frequent this year
due to the cold fronts coming through the state,” says Michelle
Davison, Executive Director for the Louisiana Red Cross North
Louisiana. “Many of these deaths and injuries can be prevented with
a functioning smoke alarm in the home, along with a fire safety
plan.”
If you would like to request smoke alarm installation for your home,
please contact Deacon Jeffrey Wade from Christian Missionary Baptist
Church at jwadeiv@email.com. Please contact Deacon Wade by April 6.
Additional partners participating in the installation include the
following churches: Amazon Baptist Church, New Life Baptist Church,
Salem Baptist church, Trinity Methodist Church, First Union Baptist
Church, Second Union Baptist Church, First St. Paul Baptist Church,
and Second St. Paul Baptist Church.
—
About the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign:
The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, launched in October 2014, is a
multi-year nationwide initiative to reduce deaths and injuries caused
by home fires by 25 percent. Thus far, the Red Cross and its partners
have helped to save over 350 lives and installed more than 1.1 million
smoke alarms nationwide.
A critical part of this campaign is Sound the Alarm, a series of home
fire safety and smoke alarm installation events being held across the
country later this spring. Red Cross volunteers, along with fire
departments and other partners canvass at-risk neighborhoods,
installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms,
and providing fire prevention and safety education. Through this
effort, the Louisiana Red Cross hopes to install more than 1,000 smoke
alarms through the Capital Area. Learn how you can get involved and
help us save lives in your community here.
The Louisiana Red Cross helped more than 700 families during 2017,
including more than 2,800 residents, after home fires. Thus far, 11
lives have been saved throughout Louisiana as a result of the home
fire campaign.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support
to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s
blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international
humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on
volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its
mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or
cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.