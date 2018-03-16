Smoke alarm installation to be carried out on April 14

Press Release – Baton Rouge, LA– Friday, March 16–The American Red Cross, in

partnership with Christian Missionary Baptist Church, will be

installing smoke alarms free of charge in homes in the Bunkie, LA,

area on April 14.Residents may request up to three smoke alarms for

their home.

Since January, there have been over 30 fire-related deaths in the

state of Louisiana. The number of fire-related injuries and death have

been increasing across the state as well as across the nation.

“Fire-related injuries and deaths have been more frequent this year

due to the cold fronts coming through the state,” says Michelle

Davison, Executive Director for the Louisiana Red Cross North

Louisiana. “Many of these deaths and injuries can be prevented with

a functioning smoke alarm in the home, along with a fire safety

plan.”

If you would like to request smoke alarm installation for your home,

please contact Deacon Jeffrey Wade from Christian Missionary Baptist

Church at jwadeiv@email.com. Please contact Deacon Wade by April 6.

Additional partners participating in the installation include the

following churches: Amazon Baptist Church, New Life Baptist Church,

Salem Baptist church, Trinity Methodist Church, First Union Baptist

Church, Second Union Baptist Church, First St. Paul Baptist Church,

and Second St. Paul Baptist Church.

—

About the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign:

The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, launched in October 2014, is a

multi-year nationwide initiative to reduce deaths and injuries caused

by home fires by 25 percent. Thus far, the Red Cross and its partners

have helped to save over 350 lives and installed more than 1.1 million

smoke alarms nationwide.

A critical part of this campaign is Sound the Alarm, a series of home

fire safety and smoke alarm installation events being held across the

country later this spring. Red Cross volunteers, along with fire

departments and other partners canvass at-risk neighborhoods,

installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms,

and providing fire prevention and safety education. Through this

effort, the Louisiana Red Cross hopes to install more than 1,000 smoke

alarms through the Capital Area. Learn how you can get involved and

help us save lives in your community here.

The Louisiana Red Cross helped more than 700 families during 2017,

including more than 2,800 residents, after home fires. Thus far, 11

lives have been saved throughout Louisiana as a result of the home

fire campaign.

