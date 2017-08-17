Recovered Stolen ATVs in Glenmora area

Press Release – On June 9th, 2017, deputies responded to a report of a recovered four wheeler on Young Road in the Glenmora area. Detectives from the Glenmora Sub-station were already investigating two separate cases of stolen four wheelers in the Glenmora area.

During their investigation, detectives were able to develop Derrick Paul Rodriguez as a suspect in the cases. Detectives were able to identify a location where Rodriguez was staying in the Glenmora area and through their investigation, located one ATV that was reported stolen from a Glenmora area hunting club and another ATV that was reported stolen from Allen Parish.

Both ATV’s were recovered on the property where Rodriguez was staying. Detectives were able to establish significant probable cause and warrants were obtained for Rodriguez’s arrest. Deputies located Rodriguez and he was arrested without incident on August 10th , 2017 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Rodriguez remains in jail on a $20,000.00 bond. Rodriguez was re-arrested on August 11th and is being held for Oakdale Police Department on unrelated charges.

Arrestee: Derrick Paul Rodriguez, Oakdale, LA

Charge: 1 count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things , 1 count Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, 1 count Theft of a Motor Vehicle