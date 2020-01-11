Record-setting night lifts Generals to best ever RRAC start
Austin, Tx. – Fueled by record-breaking performances from senior Courtney Dawsey and sophomore Ciera Daniels, LSUA motored past Huston-Tillotson on Thursday night to post the first 5-0 start to conference play in women’s basketball program history.
|W-L
|TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|(8-4, 5-0 RRAC)
|(RV) LSUA Generals (La.)
|21
|17
|39
|12
|89
|(7-4, 4-1 RRAC)
|Huston Tillotson (Tx.)
|19
|20
|10
|12
|61
How It Happened:
- Senior Courtney Dawsey drained 14 shots (program record for FG made) on 19 attempts en route to a program-record 40 points
- Sophomore Ciera Daniels grabbed 24 rebounds (22 defensive and two offensive) to set a new program single-game mark while scoring 13 points
- Senior Kendriana Washington tallied 18 points on an 8-for-9 shooting performance
- Sophomore Kelsey Thaxton rounded out the Generals with double-digit scoring efforts, notching 14
- Trailing by two at halftime, LSUA scored 39 points in the third quarter and held the Rams to only 10
- The Generals trailed by as many as seven at the 4:19 mark in the second quarter
Other Notes:
- The 5-0 start to conference play marks the best start, topping the then-best 4-0 start to the 2018-2019 season
- Ciera Daniels fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter
What’s Being Said:
- “The first half was back and forth and a little sloppy for us. We were playing to much ‘hero ball’ and not creating for our teammates. In the third quarter, we played as a team and were extremely hot shooting from all over the floor. It was good to see the team be able to continue to battle through foul trouble, as well.” – Head Coach Bob Austin
Up Next:
- Saturday, January 11 | Our Lady of the Lake | San Antonio, TX