Record-setting night lifts Generals to best ever RRAC start

Austin, Tx. – Fueled by record-breaking performances from senior Courtney Dawsey and sophomore Ciera Daniels, LSUA motored past Huston-Tillotson on Thursday night to post the first 5-0 start to conference play in women’s basketball program history.

W-L TEAM 1 2 3 4 F (8-4, 5-0 RRAC) (RV) LSUA Generals (La.) 21 17 39 12 89 (7-4, 4-1 RRAC) Huston Tillotson (Tx.) 19 20 10 12 61

How It Happened:

Senior Courtney Dawsey drained 14 shots (program record for FG made) on 19 attempts en route to a program-record 40 points

Sophomore Ciera Daniels grabbed 24 rebounds (22 defensive and two offensive) to set a new program single-game mark while scoring 13 points

Senior Kendriana Washington tallied 18 points on an 8-for-9 shooting performance

Sophomore Kelsey Thaxton rounded out the Generals with double-digit scoring efforts, notching 14

Trailing by two at halftime, LSUA scored 39 points in the third quarter and held the Rams to only 10

The Generals trailed by as many as seven at the 4:19 mark in the second quarter

Other Notes:

The 5-0 start to conference play marks the best start, topping the then-best 4-0 start to the 2018-2019 season

Ciera Daniels fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter

What’s Being Said:

“The first half was back and forth and a little sloppy for us. We were playing to much ‘hero ball’ and not creating for our teammates. In the third quarter, we played as a team and were extremely hot shooting from all over the floor. It was good to see the team be able to continue to battle through foul trouble, as well.” – Head Coach Bob Austin

Up Next: