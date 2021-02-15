Monday, February 15, 2021
Record Breaking Temperatures Tonight

Clay Smith 0 Comments

A significant winter storm will exit to our east this afternoon with cloud cover sticking around for the rest of the day. Skies will clear to a degree tonight allowing temperatures to drop well into single digits. Wind chill values below zero will be possible, especially north of the Alexandria area. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing on Tuesday so icy roads are expected through a good portion of the week.

We are also tracking the potential for another winter storm Wednesday into early Thursday.

