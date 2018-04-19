Reckless Driver Crashes into Pitt Grill

The Pitt Grill employees and customers got a rude awakening when a car crashed into restaurant on Tuesday night.

Press Release – On April 17, around 6:30 pm, APD responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the Pitt Grill on North MacArthur Drive. Responding officers learned that a vehicle had been traveling north-bound on MacArthur Drive and left the roadway, entering the median. The vehicle then entered the south-bound lane, still traveling north-bound, before leaving the

roadway again and crossing over to the West service road. The vehicle then struck a curb and then struck a vehicle parked on the lot of the Pitt Grill. The vehicle then became airborne and then crashed into the restaurant.