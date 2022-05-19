RECALL ALERT: Ford is recalling 350,000 SUVs and pickup trucks for three separate recalls

Ford has issued three recalls that affect nearly 350,000 vehicles, including 39,000 SUVs whose owners are being told to park their vehicles outside.

Ford said that there is something causing engine fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigators but they don’t know exactly what it is, The Associated Press reported.

It appears that the issues are affecting SUVs built from Dec. 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021.

But the company said that the fires can happen even when the engine is off.

There have been 16 fires starting in the back of the engine compartment reported with a majority of them in rental vehicles. There is no fix yet and drivers are being told to park the SUVs outside and away from buildings. If you are unable to park outside, then you’re being told to contact a dealership or the company, the AP reported.

Ford will be using apps and mail to notify customers once it compiles a list of owners and addresses.

In addition to the SUV recall, the company is also recalling 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not deploy in a crash.

Dust can get into the wiring in the steering wheel which could disconnect the electricity to the airbag.

Owners of affected 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks will be notified by mail starting on June 5, the AP reported.

Finally, the company is also recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021 after a software problem can cause the vehicle to accelerate, decelerate or lose drive power in all-wheel-drive vehicles.

The powertrain control computer may not detect the software issue.

The problem will be fixed either by a dealership or an online software update.

Owners of the affected Mustangs will be notified by mail around May 30, the AP reported.