Rebels Jamboree kick off at Rapides Medical Center

For the first time, the Rapides Parish Medical Center are now hosts to the CenLA jamboree football games.

Following the announcement, a brief press conference between coaches and players was held to give a preview into the season and discuss the partnership between the teams and the hospital.

Immediately after, the players visited with a handful of pediatric patients. They gave out small gifts, sung the birthday song to one young boy and more importantly, placed smiles on their faces.

The Rebel Jamboree takes place this Friday and Pineville High.

