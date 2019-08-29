Thursday, August 29, 2019
Latest:
Sports News 

Rebels Jamboree kick off at Rapides Medical Center

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

For the first time, the Rapides Parish Medical Center are now hosts to the CenLA jamboree football games.

Following the announcement, a brief press conference between coaches and players was held to give a preview into the season and discuss the partnership between the teams and the hospital.

Immediately after, the players visited with a handful of pediatric patients. They gave out small gifts, sung the birthday song to one young boy and more importantly, placed smiles on their faces.

The Rebel Jamboree takes place this Friday and Pineville High.

For a full list and schedule, visit the link:

Jamboree Lineup and Schedule

You May Also Like

NSU Victory Tour

Jojuana Phillips 0

John Leglue making his path to the NFL

Jojuana Phillips 0

LSUA, Peabody Host Free Basketball Clinic

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA, Peabody Host Free Basketball Clinic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV