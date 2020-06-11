Rebels check off first day of summer workouts

Due to threat of Tropical Depression Cristobal, the Pineville Rebels had to push back on their summer workout debut. They began early this morning and the crew is excited to get back to work.

Head Coach, Darin Moore says he was at the field house at 5:45am this morning and upon unlocking the doors, he felt a sense of normalcy.

“I got here about 5:45 this morning ready to rock n’ roll. The coaching staff were ready to rock n’ roll. We put together a good plan for all the stipulations we had to go for workouts and I think everybody here and the kids are excited to be back and just try to get back to football and a little bit of normalcy and away from the Coronavirus and everything.”

Along with the return, comes guidelines.

The LHSAA has mandated certain rules to be in order that will allow the guys back to workouts but to also stay safe.

“Keeping groups of 23 or less, wiping down and sanitizing everything, making sure the guys stay six feet apart and all of that. We’re following the LHSAA guidelines to the best way we can.”

Returning starters like CB Chris Holmes and ATH Andrew Fraizer says that during the off period they stayed on top of their workouts but they’re pretty excited to be back in Rebel Territory.

“I been working out at my house like coming out to the field and working out I would say I’m in shape. I been doing things that we do here so I would say that I’m in shape.”

“It feels great to be back, I mean, especially with the team because we haven’t seen each other in a while. So, I mena this is the first time getting back and stuff like that so it feels great.”