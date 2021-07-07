Re-Entry Solutions seek to help formerly incarcerated Cenla residents

[Alexandria, LA] According to a local non-profit, Re-Entry Solutions, hundreds of citizens are released into communities from prison. One-third of them are sent back to prison. Re-Entry Solutions is calling on all people who have been justice involved to take advantage of their resources. The organization is known for helping those in transition with life after prison.

“We want them to gain quality of life ,because usually when people are released from prison, they see themselves as having no hope re-entering to society. And we’re here to let people know there is hope. You can get a job, you can get a job that pays a livable wage. You can find housing, you can re-unify yourself with your family after being away for so long.” – Petra Lacour, Re-Entry Solutions

Re-Entry Solutions will be providing the community with access to educational, health, and employment resource vendors at a “Resource Round-Up”. The event will be held on July 8th, 2021. For more information call 318-443-0189.