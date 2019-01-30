Raymond “Rev” Dixon Arrested on Numerous Charges

Over the last two months, the Metro Narcotics Division continued their investigation into the heroin and fentanyl trafficking in the Alexandria area. As their investigations continued, Agents developed information that implicated a suspected dealer identified as Raymond “Rev” Dixon, 43 of Alexandria. During their initial investigation, Agents established Dixon was conducting his illegal activity in areas of Applewhite Street to Willow Glen and between lower 3rd and I-49.Through extensive surveillance and observation of narcotics purchases, Agents were able to obtain arrest warrants for Dixon. On January 24th, 2019, Metro Agents, along with Metro Criminal Patrol deputies, were conducting surveillance on Dixon in the area of 9th Street and Canal in Alexandria. Deputies observed Dixon driving a white Ford SUV and while operating the vehicle, Dixon failed to signal as he turned in front of deputies. Criminal Patrol Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Dixon near 9th and Broadway, but Dixon refused to stop and attempted to flee the area in the SUV. Dixon continued to flee deputies until near 8th and Applewhite, Dixon struck a curb, damaging the front wheel of the SUV, subsequently crashing into a chain link fence. No one was injured in the crash and Dixon was taken into custody without further incident.

Upon his arrest, Dixon was found to be in possession of several ounces of suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture (valued at approximately $12,000), and cash. Dixon was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on numerous charges. Dixon remains in jail on a $131,500.00 bond as well as a NO BOND Parole Violation through the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. Metro Agents say their investigation into the heroin/fentanyl trafficking continues and they encourage citizens to report suspected narcotics activity, either by calling Crime Stoppers or through emailing metro@rpso.la.gov. “Having a family member die from a heroin, fentanyl overdose is very hard to overcome” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “We will continue our aggressive enforcement and if it saves one person from overdosing and prevents a family from having to bury a loved one, our efforts are not in vain.” Arrestee:

Raymond “Rev” Dixon 43

3610 1/2 4th Street, Alexandria, LA Charges:

Fail to Signal

Aggravated Flight from and Officer

Possession of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute (2 counts)

Criminal Damage

Probation/Parole Warrant

Contempt of Court