Rapides Parish Sherriff’s Office issues Scam Alert

On February 5th, Sheriff’s Dispatch received complaints from individuals and 2 businesses stating a man identifying himself as a deputy or a trooper contacted them and attempted to convince them they had a bench warrant for missing jury duty.

According to the potential victim, they were told they owed $500 for failure to appear and $200 for contempt and if they did not pay it, they would be arrested. The method of payment would be through “Venmo”. That’s when the potential victims became suspicious and called RPSO.

According to deputies, there are no victims as of yet .

The phone number used 225-310-3229.

“We want the public to remember law enforcement will never call someone offering to take payment instead effecting an arrest”. said Sheriff Mark Wood￼.