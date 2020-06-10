Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitor’s policy

ALEXANDRIA, La., JUNE 9, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center is now allowing most patients to receive a second designated visitor during their stay in our facility.

This new policy went into effect Tuesday, June 9.

Under the revised the policy, limited visitation allows:

– Two dedicated caregivers per inpatient stay.

– Two dedicated parents/caregivers for pediatric or mentally disabled patients who cannot be left alone.

– Two dedicated caregivers/drivers for outpatient surgery, cath lab and/or testing.

– Two dedicated parents in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

– Two dedicated family members for those patients where end of life care is being given.

– Two visitors per surgery and heart cath procedures.

– Visiting hours for critical care patients located on 5A (Medical ICU) and Surgical ICU are 4 p.m.-5 p.m. daily. There will be a 15-minute post-surgical visit allowed in these two units

– Patients who seek treatment in the Emergency Department now will be allowed one visitor during their stay in the ER. The only exception is if the patient is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or the patient’s visitor does not pass the entry screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

There are still some restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness:

– No visitors under age 15.

– COVID patients are not allowed visitors, but virtual visits are available. (COVID patients remain located in a designated unit separate from other non-COVID patients.)

– Visitors will be required to provide and wear their own mask during their visit, and will be screened on arrival.

All visitors must enter Rapides Regional Medical Center through the Medical Terrace first floor entrance Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and through the Emergency Department entrance on Saturday and Sunday between 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No visitors will be allowed entrance after 5:30 p.m. Those visiting Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital may still use the Scott Street entrance, open 24/7.

RRMC is following CDC-recommended protocols that may necessitate further changes to our visitation policy. Follow us on our social media outlets for updates.