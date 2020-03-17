Rapides Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy

ALEXANDRIA, La., March 16, 2020 – Rapides Regional Medical Center is joining hospitals nationwide in implementing a no visitor policy, effective Tuesday, March 17, to help reduce the spread of respiratory illness. This means all non-essential visitors are restricted from campus. The only individuals allowed are:

One dedicated parent/caregiver for pediatric or mentally disabled patients who cannot be left alone

One dedicated partner for active labor/delivery patients during delivery only

One dedicated caregiver/driver for outpatient surgery/cath lab patients

One dedicated family member for patients where end of life care is being given.

Any individual who meets the above criteria will still go through the screening process to enter the RRMC campus. Those who screen positive will not be allowed access.

Rapides Regional Medical Center understands this policy is difficult for patients and visitors. However, we must make these new restrictions out of an abundance of caution to keep our patients and caregivers as safe as possible. RRMC is continuing to follow CDC-recommended protocols for the coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Louisiana, and no services at RRMC are being curtailed as business remains as usual.

Rapides Regional Medical Center continues to assess its protocols, and will make adjustments as necessary. Check our social media pages at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for updates and tips on how to protect you and your family from viruses.