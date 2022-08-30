Rapides Regional Medical Center Raises Stroke Awareness at High School Football Games

Rapides Regional Medical Center is raising awareness of stroke symptoms at jamborees.

According to the Stroke Awareness Foundation, 80 percent of strokes are preventable.

After a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, Rapides Regional Medical Center is back to tackling stroke at area high school football jamborees.

Director of Education and Employee Health Theresa Hood says, “We’re targeting high school jamborees because there’s a lot of people there and there’s a wide variety of ages of people. We have children to parents to grandparents, aunts, and uncles and we want everyone to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke.”

Theresa Hood wants everyone to “be fast” when reacting to signs of a stroke.

“B is for balance. Are you off balance? Are you dizzy? Do you have a headache? E-Eyes, do you have blurry vision? F-Face. Is one side of your face dropping? A-Arms. Do you have arm weakness or leg weakness? S-Speech-Is your speech slurred or are you having difficulty forming your words and T-Time-Call 911 immediately. Time is of great importance.”

Theresa Hood says knowing the signs of a stroke and seeking immediate medical attention is vital for recovery.

“Getting that patient to the hospital as fast as possible helps that patient receive treatment faster and faster treatment equals better outcomes.”

Although the risk of a stroke increases with age, strokes can, and do, occur at any age.

Director of Education and Employee Health Theresa Hood says the warning signs printed on the fans could save someone’s life and quality of life.

For more information on strokes and the Certified Stroke Center at Rapides Regional Medical Center, visit rapidesregional.com.