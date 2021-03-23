Rapides Regional Medical Center adjusted its visitation policy

Rapides Regional Medical Center- Rapides Regional Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy effective, Tuesday, March 23. With a decline in the COVID-19 numbers in our community, we will now allow patients to receive TWO visitors at a time and are expanding visitation hours until 9 p.m. In addition, ICU visitation will now increase to two visits per day, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. (ICU visitors should be screened at the ER entrance.